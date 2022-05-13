UrduPoint.com

Kosovo Shuns Dialogue With Serbia To Join Council Of Europe - Serbian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Kosovo Shuns Dialogue With Serbia to Join Council of Europe - Serbian Foreign Ministry

The Kosovo-Albanian authorities in Pristina demonstrated unwillingness to engage in negotiations with Belgrade and comply with already existing agreements by sending an application to join the Council of Europe, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The Kosovo-Albanian authorities in Pristina demonstrated unwillingness to engage in negotiations with Belgrade and comply with already existing agreements by sending an application to join the Council of Europe, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said on Friday.

On Thursday, Kosovo applied for membership in the Council of Europe. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called the move a violation of international law and norms of the UN Security Council.

"By submitting a formal application for membership of self-proclaimed Kosovo in the Council of Europe, Pristina has shown that it fails to comply with the agreement reached (in Washington), the word given, and does not respect the position of the country where the agreement was concluded. Thus, Pristina has shown that it has no intention to reach any decision via dialogue with Belgrade, and has chosen the path of unilateral steps," Selakovic said.

The Serbian foreign minister added that the country's leadership is subject to terrifying pressure by external forces seeking to force Belgrade to accept the violation of its territorial integrity.

In 2008, the Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina unilaterally proclaimed independence from Belgrade. Since then, Kosovo has been recognized by 100 UN member states. Serbia, Russia, China and some other countries have objected to Kosovar independence.

In 2013, Serbia and Kosovo signed an EU-mediated agreement to normalize relations, but the dialogue soon came to a standstill.

In 2020, the sides struck another deal on normalization, brokered by the United States. The documents signed in Washington provided for a moratorium for both sides on lobbying for recognition and denial of recognition of the self-proclaimed republic by third countries. However, in August 2021, Kosovo's parliament refused to pass a resolution on the implementation of the agreements.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia Europe China Washington Parliament Pristina Belgrade Independence United States Serbia August 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

ADC inspects newly constructed tourist facilitatio ..

ADC inspects newly constructed tourist facilitation centers

24 seconds ago
 Federal Minister Shazia Marri visits BISP's office ..

Federal Minister Shazia Marri visits BISP's office

25 seconds ago
 Tsitsipas sees off Sinner to reach Rome semis afte ..

Tsitsipas sees off Sinner to reach Rome semis after match point drama

26 seconds ago
 Timely completion of highways to stabilize economy ..

Timely completion of highways to stabilize economy, says minister Asad Mahmood

28 seconds ago
 Unionists block restart of N.Ireland assembly over ..

Unionists block restart of N.Ireland assembly over Brexit trade

17 minutes ago
 Several projects underway to develop Karachi : Adm ..

Several projects underway to develop Karachi : Administrator Karachi

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.