Kremlin Assesses Putin-Biden Talks as Businesslike, Frank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified on Wednesday the recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, as businesslike and frank, noting that the talks lasted slightly over 35 minutes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified on Wednesday the recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, as businesslike and frank, noting that the talks lasted slightly over 35 minutes.

On Tuesday, Putin and Biden agreed to boost effort to extend the New START deal by five years before its expiration on February 5.

"It was businesslike and frank. You may remember that Biden and Putin met in Moscow in 2011 and this was when they agreed to be quite frank with each other. The conversation lasted slightly over 35 minutes," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on the talks.