Kremlin Believes Countries Should Consider Interests' of Others, Focus on Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Moscow believes that the world should no longer engage in "international racketeering" and pursue dialogue and considerate approaches instead, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"These are very serious, very big challenges that require the change in the modality of the international relations. From, say, international egoism, which sometimes veers into international racketeering, and so on ... it is time to move on to the consistent dialogue and taking one another's interests into consideration.

This is exactly what President [Vladimir] Putin has been talking about," the spokesman told reporters, when asked about the tools to overcome the crisis of the development model and to boost the economy.

When asked if Russia's development model was in crisis, Peskov noted that Russia was part of the global community.

"And, unfortunately, it cannot be separated from the challenges and issues that are developing across the world, which President Putin described in his yesterday's statement," the spokesman said.