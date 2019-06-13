Kremlin Believes No One Yet Has Info About Causes Of Incident In Gulf Of Oman - Peskov
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:06 PM
The Kremlin believes that so far no one has information about the causes of the oil tanker incident in the Gulf of Oman and about who is behind that, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday
"As far as we know, no one has information about the causes of these incidents and what is behind them. No one knows that, therefore any statements are hardly possible," Peskov said when asked about the Kremlin's reaction to the incident in the Gulf of Oman and whether there were any contacts on the issue with Iran or other countries.