Kremlin Confirms Putin Is Ready To Settle Differences In Dialogue With US, Other Nations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to maintain dialogue and settle differences with his colleagues from foreign countries, including the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Monday.

"President Putin has repeatedly declared his readiness to restore and develop the relations as dynamically as the US side is ready to do it. Our levels of readiness differ, but Putin has been and remains open for dialogue with all the countries across the world, including the US, and is ready to settle the most dramatic differences through dialogue. However, not all the countries have the same political will so far," Peskov told reporters, asked if Putin could hold a personal meeting with US President Joe Biden.

