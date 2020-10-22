UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Expresses Regret Over US New Groundless Claims Of Russian Interference In Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The Kremlin regrets new groundless allegations that Russia is interfering in the US presidential election, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

US intelligence is claiming that Iran and Russia have gotten hold of US voter registration data.

According to the US  special services, foreign states can use this data to spread information that could undermine credibility of the election.

"We can comment on this by saying it is regrettable," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on Washington's accusations.

According to the spokesman, the accusations "are rolling in every day, they are all completely groundless."

Latest accusations against Russia are linked "to the internal political processes [in US] that have to do with the fact that election is coming soon," Peskov said.

