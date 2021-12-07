UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Not Commenting On Reports About New US Sanctions

The Kremlin is not commenting on reports about new US sanctions against Russia, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"First of all, if I'm not mistaken, CNN published it. We do not know if it's fake news or someone's deliberate leak.

So I wouldn't react to it. A lot of both truthful and deceitful are being published now. I have not seen any indirect evidence from the White House, so I cannot say anything," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the US lacks predictability based on the fact how often Washington follows sanctions policy.

