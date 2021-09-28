Kremlin Not Commenting on Reports About US Desire to Use Russian Bases in Central Asia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied to comment on media reports about Washington's alleged desire to use Russian bases in Central Asia after withdrawal from Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied to comment on media reports about Washington's alleged desire to use Russian bases in Central Asia after withdrawal from Afghanistan.

According to the Wall Street Journal, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov discussed the possibility for the US military to use Russian bases in Central Asia during their recent meeting in Helsinki.

"I will leave this question unanswered," Peskov told reporters.