UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Not Commenting On Reports About US Desire To Use Russian Bases In Central Asia

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 03:16 PM

Kremlin Not Commenting on Reports About US Desire to Use Russian Bases in Central Asia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied to comment on media reports about Washington's alleged desire to use Russian bases in Central Asia after withdrawal from Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied to comment on media reports about Washington's alleged desire to use Russian bases in Central Asia after withdrawal from Afghanistan.

According to the Wall Street Journal, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov discussed the possibility for the US military to use Russian bases in Central Asia during their recent meeting in Helsinki.

"I will leave this question unanswered," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Washington Helsinki Media From Asia

Recent Stories

European Parliament President Says German Election ..

European Parliament President Says German Elections Testify to Stability of Euro ..

55 seconds ago
 Kiev's Sharp Reaction to Russia-Hungary Gas Contra ..

Kiev's Sharp Reaction to Russia-Hungary Gas Contract Requires No Retaliation - K ..

12 minutes ago
 Kremlin Believes There Is Risk of Failing to Hold ..

Kremlin Believes There Is Risk of Failing to Hold Normandy Four Summit Under Mer ..

12 minutes ago
 FM urges Int’l community to engage with new real ..

FM urges Int’l community to engage with new reality in Afghanistan

32 minutes ago
 Kohat police foil drug smuggling bid

Kohat police foil drug smuggling bid

35 minutes ago
 UAE government, World Economic Forum to organise & ..

UAE government, World Economic Forum to organise &#039;Great Narrative&#039; mee ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.