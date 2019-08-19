Kremlin on Russian Plane Being Escorted: Geneva Qualified Similar Moves as Hospitality

(@FahadShabbir)

MARSEILLE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Monday on two Swiss fighter jets' escorting of a plane with the Russian delegation accompanying President Vladimir Putin to a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, saying that similar situations had already been in place, with Geneva qualifying such moves as "hospitality.

Putin and Macron will hold talks in France later in the day.

"Such situations have already been in place. This is not bad. We have sent notes, and the Swiss have responded that this is an act of hospitality," Peskov told reporters.