UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Respects Turkey's Right To Ensure Border Security

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:58 PM

Kremlin Respects Turkey's Right to Ensure Border Security

The Kremlin respects Turkey's right to ensure security of its borders, but expects its offensive in Syria's north to be proportionate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The Kremlin respects Turkey's right to ensure security of its borders, but expects its offensive in Syria's north to be proportionate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We respect Turkey's right to take measures for ensuring its security, but we expect the operation to be proportionate to the .

.. tasks of ensuring security," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin hopes that the offensive will not affect the political process in Syria, Peskov stressed.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the timeline for termination of the offensive remained unclear.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey

Recent Stories

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

3 minutes ago

Two vehicle lifters caught in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail expresses grief over d ..

3 minutes ago

Thousands expected at Muslim Lifestyle Expo 2019 i ..

3 minutes ago

Only 1 in 5 adults report visiting a dentist in th ..

12 minutes ago

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan co ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.