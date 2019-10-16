The Kremlin respects Turkey's right to ensure security of its borders, but expects its offensive in Syria's north to be proportionate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The Kremlin respects Turkey's right to ensure security of its borders, but expects its offensive in Syria's north to be proportionate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We respect Turkey's right to take measures for ensuring its security, but we expect the operation to be proportionate to the .

.. tasks of ensuring security," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin hopes that the offensive will not affect the political process in Syria, Peskov stressed.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the timeline for termination of the offensive remained unclear.