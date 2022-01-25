(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that clarity on further negotiations between Russia and the United States on security guarantees is expected after Washington's written response.

A Pentagon spokesperson said on Monday that 8,500 US troops had been placed on high alert over the situation around Ukraine. Peskov was asked how Pentagon's latest statement will affect the pace of negotiations.

"It does not affect the negotiations, the negotiations, in fact, have been completed at the current stage.

Before there will be an understanding of how and when we will continue, we need to get that written response. We hope to receive it this week," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that the US continues to increase tensions.

"We are watching these US actions with great concern," Peskov said.

The spokesman also said that the Kremlin believes it is premature to draw conclusions on the US stance on Russia's security proposals "before receiving a response" from Washington.