UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says GAZ Group Licenses Issues In US Can Be Regarded As Increased Pressure

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin Says GAZ Group Licenses Issues in US Can Be Regarded as Increased Pressure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The shortening of the period of licenses of Russia's commercial vehicle manufacturer GAZ Group in the US can be regarded as increased pressure on Moscow, if this is not related to some procedural issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Last April, the United States imposed sanctions on the GAZ Group but has since issued several general licenses allowing US investors to continue conducting limited transactions with the Russian auto-maker. On Monday, the US treasury department said that Washington had shortened the usual extension of general licenses for the company to 90 days over tensions around Ukraine.

"Of course, this can be interpreted, if it is not connected with some procedural issues, as increased pressure. I would like to hope that this is not connected with any sanctions. Just yesterday, we heard (US State Secretary Antony) Blinken's statement on the matter that it is absolutely unreasonable to talk about some kind of a priori sanctions against Russia. These were Blinken's words," Peskov told reporters.

The company's lawyers are in touch with the US authorities and will deal with the decision, the official added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Lawyers Company Vehicle United States April

Recent Stories

Widow killed over land dispute

Widow killed over land dispute

11 minutes ago
 Samina Alvi emphasize empowerment of women through ..

Samina Alvi emphasize empowerment of women through Vocational Training

11 minutes ago
 Tea imports increase by 5.14pc in 1st half

Tea imports increase by 5.14pc in 1st half

11 minutes ago
 Turkiye's sectoral confidence posts mixed figures

Turkiye's sectoral confidence posts mixed figures

11 minutes ago
 Honduras seeks way out of political crisis under w ..

Honduras seeks way out of political crisis under watchful eye of US

11 minutes ago
 Putin to Hold Online Meeting With Italian Business ..

Putin to Hold Online Meeting With Italian Businesspeople on Wednesday - Kremlin

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.