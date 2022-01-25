Kremlin Says GAZ Group Licenses Issues in US Can Be Regarded as Increased Pressure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The shortening of the period of licenses of Russia's commercial vehicle manufacturer GAZ Group in the US can be regarded as increased pressure on Moscow, if this is not related to some procedural issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Last April, the United States imposed sanctions on the GAZ Group but has since issued several general licenses allowing US investors to continue conducting limited transactions with the Russian auto-maker. On Monday, the US treasury department said that Washington had shortened the usual extension of general licenses for the company to 90 days over tensions around Ukraine.

"Of course, this can be interpreted, if it is not connected with some procedural issues, as increased pressure. I would like to hope that this is not connected with any sanctions. Just yesterday, we heard (US State Secretary Antony) Blinken's statement on the matter that it is absolutely unreasonable to talk about some kind of a priori sanctions against Russia. These were Blinken's words," Peskov told reporters.

The company's lawyers are in touch with the US authorities and will deal with the decision, the official added.