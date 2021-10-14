Russian President Vladimir Putin did not make any decisions on the start by Rosneft of gas pipeline supplies to Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding the government will discuss the matter

"No, I know nothing about it. I am not aware of any decisions taken in this regard ... There is no deadline ... This question ... is under consideration, you know that (Rosneft head Igor) Sechin, indeed, raised this issue before the president and it will be worked out in the government.

But no decisions were made by the president," Peskov told reporters when asked about the possibility of Rosneft's gas supplies to Europe under its own agreement.

When asked whether any new contracts on Gazprom's gas supplies to Europe were discussed during the Russian Energy Week International Forum, the official redirected the question to the energy giant.

"This should be asked from Gazprom, we are not the one to conduct these negotiations," Peskov said.