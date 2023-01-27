MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Russia is more and more adapting to sanctions, and Tokyo's decision to impose new restrictions will not make any harm, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Tokyo froze the assets of 22 Russian individuals and 3 companies against the background of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Japan also banned exports of vaccines, medical equipment, medicines, nuclear materials and devices, and explosives detection equipment to Russia.

"Japan, in fact, from the very beginning of this situation, has taken its place in the circle of countries unfriendly to us. It continues this sanctions line. We are more and more adapting to life under these sanctions ... such decisions do not bring us anything bad," Peskov told reporters.

Consequences for bilateral relations between Russia and Japan after the imposition of these sanctions are inevitable, the official said, adding that Moscow will be guided by its own interests in developing response steps.