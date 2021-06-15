Kremlin Says Vaccination Against COVID-19 Should Remain Voluntary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Vaccination against COVID-19 should remain voluntary, as this is a matter of consciousness and rationality, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Vaccination is voluntary, it is a matter of absolute consciousness and rationality of all of us.

Each of us must understand that vaccination is the only way to protect oneself against this unprecedented coronavirus threat. This is not a panacea, but it is the only protection. We have no other one," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also expressed the belief that measures aimed at stimulating vaccination are appropriate.