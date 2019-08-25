Kremlin Says Will Consider Participation in 2020 G7 Summit in US If Invitation Comes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) Kremlin will consider an invitation for President Vladimir Putin to the 2020 G7 summit in the United States if such an invitation comes, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that it's "certainly possible" that he will invite Putin to the 2020 summit, the Bloomberg news agency reported. The US president is currently at the G7 summit in France.

"President Putin, at a press conference, has already answered [such a question]: if it comes, we will certainly consider it," Peskov said.