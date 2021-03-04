UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Sees Armenia's Kocharyan As Friend, Refutes Claim He Coordinates Steps With Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified Armenia's ex-President Robert Kocharyan as a friendly politician but refuted as absurd claims he could be coordinating his steps with Moscow.

Earlier on Thursday, Kocharyan said he was ready to run for presidency again.

"Participants of Armenia's political process have no need to coordinate their decisions with Russian President [Vladimir Putin]. The wording is just absurd. Robert Sedrakovich [Kocharyan] is certainly a big friend of Russia. He is a strong supporter of the idea that Armenia needs to further develop and deepen cooperation with Russia. This person put much effort to develop his country, and we note with satisfaction that the overwhelming majority of Armenian politicians support further strengthening of relations with Russia," Peskov told reporters, asked whether Kocharyan had coordinated his statement with Putin.

Peskov specified that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is seen as a politician who prioritizes Russia ties as well.

"You know, he is engaged in a very active dialogue with the Russian president. You know how intensely we worked before signing the trilateral document that put an end to the war in Karabakh. We do attach great importance to the relations," Peskov added.

