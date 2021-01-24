Kremlin Spokesman Calls First Statements on Russia by Biden Administration Predicate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, January 24 (Sputnik) - Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described the initial statement's on Russia by the White House after the inauguration of US President Joe Biden as predictable.

"This was quite predictable since the new administration is old-timers who we know well. Regarding the statements, the word 'partner,' is unlikely to be used by Washington to [describe] us. And, of course, they still view us more like adversaries," Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 tv channel, commenting on the US statements on alleged Russian cyberattacks and killing of US soldiers in Afghanistan.