Kremlin Spokesman Unaware Of Possibility Of US Citizen Whelan Exchange

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday he was unaware of the possibility of exchange of US citizen Paul Whelan, serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage.

"I do not have any information, I cannot say anything," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Whelan's lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, told Sputnik that his client could be exchanged for a Russian IT specialist, currently jailed in the United States. However, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov refuted the information, stressing that Moscow and Washington are not even discussing the exchange.

