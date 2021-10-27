UrduPoint.com

Kremlin To Analyze Prospects In Scythian Gold Case, Willing To Protect Russia's Interests

Wed 27th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russia will analyze the further judicial prospects of the Scythian gold case and will do everything possible to protect its interests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled that the Scythian gold collection should be transferred from Crimean museums to Kiev.

The collection items will remain in the depositories of the Amsterdam museum at least for three months, which are allotted for cassation.

"As for the Scythian gold, we will thoroughly analyze further judicial prospects of protecting our interests and we will implement the legal procedures possible for process continuation," Peskov told reporters.

