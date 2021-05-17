UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Yet To Consider Reagan Advisor Massie's Citizenship Request

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:48 PM

Kremlin Yet to Consider Reagan Advisor Massie's Citizenship Request

The Kremlin has not yet considered a request for Russian citizenship that Suzanne Massie, a famed American historian and adviser to President Ronald Reagan, made last week, the presidential spokesman said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The Kremlin has not yet considered a request for Russian citizenship that Suzanne Massie, a famed American historian and adviser to President Ronald Reagan, made last week, the presidential spokesman said on Monday.

Massie, 90, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for a Russian passport during an NTV broadcast in Moscow. She came to Russia to attend the May 9 Victory Day parade.

"We haven't studied this request nor had an opportunity to watch this wonderful show. But you should know that application for citizenship implies going through bureaucratic procedures ... The request will be considered after these procedures are cleared," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Massie advised Reagan on Russia from 1984-1988 and played a significant role in ending the Cold War. She taught the president a Russian proverb, "trust, but verify," which he famously used during nuclear disarmament talks with the Soviet Union.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin May Citizenship From

Recent Stories

Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in For ..

10 minutes ago

About 100 migrants swim to Spain's Ceuta enclave

2 minutes ago

Hugs and indoor pints on UK 'Freedom Monday' despi ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 received 15360 calls during Eid holida ..

3 minutes ago

Distt admin demolishes illegal commercial building ..

3 minutes ago

London Police Beef Up Presence in Jewish Communiti ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.