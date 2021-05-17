The Kremlin has not yet considered a request for Russian citizenship that Suzanne Massie, a famed American historian and adviser to President Ronald Reagan, made last week, the presidential spokesman said on Monday

Massie, 90, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for a Russian passport during an NTV broadcast in Moscow. She came to Russia to attend the May 9 Victory Day parade.

"We haven't studied this request nor had an opportunity to watch this wonderful show. But you should know that application for citizenship implies going through bureaucratic procedures ... The request will be considered after these procedures are cleared," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Massie advised Reagan on Russia from 1984-1988 and played a significant role in ending the Cold War. She taught the president a Russian proverb, "trust, but verify," which he famously used during nuclear disarmament talks with the Soviet Union.