Kuleba Called Lavrov in Vain, Has to Contact Donetsk, Luhansk on Donbas Issues - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov did not answer his phone call, called him about not bilateral relations, but Kiev's relations with Donetsk and Luhansk, he should instead call the foreign ministers of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk [DPR] and Luhansk [LPR] regarding the competence of the Contact Group on Donbas, an informed source in Moscow told Sputnik.

Earlier, Kuleba said that several months ago he had requested a phone conversation with Lavrov, but did not receive an answer. According to him, Lavrov "did not call back."

"It was back in September.

The minister [Lavrov] was not in Moscow, and the issue on which he [Kuleba] called did not concern bilateral relations. It belonged to the competence of the contact group [on the settlement in Donbas] and relations between Kiev and Donetsk and Luhansk," the source explained.

"On such issues, Kuleba should not call Lavrov, but [LPR Foreign Minister and plenipotentiary representative at the Minsk talks, Vladislav] Deynego and [DPR Foreign Minister Natalya] Nikonorova. Their numbers should be in his mobile first," the source said.

Then, according to him, a meeting of the contact group was held. "The group got together, Kiev discussed everything with Donbas directly," he recalled.