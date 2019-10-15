UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kurds-Damascus Dialogue Could Help Restore Syria's Sovereignty - Russia's Envoy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 04:58 PM

Establishing dialogue between Kurdish forces and the central Syrian government would be an important step toward restoring Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Establishing dialogue between Kurdish forces and the central Syrian government would be an important step toward restoring Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday.

"We all hope that calls for normalizing the situation in [Syria's] north-east through dialogue between Kurds and the central government ... that this trend, which we currently see, prevails ... then I think this will certainly be a big step toward restoring Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity and, of course, independence," Lavrentyev told reporters.

Russia is a mediator in this dialogue, the presidential envoy stressed.

"We have always not only called for it but have also made some mediating effort in this regard," Lavrentyev said.

He confirmed that negotiations between Kurds and representatives of the Syrian government had been held at Russia's Hmeimim military base in Syria.

"Yes, there is information that talks between Kurds and the central government have been held at Hmeimim, but we are not aware of specific results of these negotiations yet, as we don't stay in Moscow but travel all the time. However, talks have been held," Lavrentyev added.

