Kyrgyz-Tajik Border In Direction Of Afghanistan Should Be Strengthened - Kyrgyz Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

Kyrgyz-Tajik Border in Direction of Afghanistan Should Be Strengthened - Kyrgyz Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Kyrgyzstan believes that its border with Tajikistan in the direction of Afghanistan should be strengthened in cooperation with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in order to prevent terrorists from crossing into Central Asia, Kyrgyz Ambassador to Russia Gulnara-Klara Samat said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Both within the CSTO and on other regional and international platforms, Kyrgyzstan always promotes the need of strengthening the Tajik-Afghan border. We also believe it is important to jointly strength the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in the direction of Afghanistan, as this is the second barrier to the international terrorist organizations' possible crossing into the Central Asian region, which is a CSTO area of responsibility," Samat said.

Kyrgyzstan keeps following developments in Afghanistan, including in light of the upcoming US troops withdrawal, the ambassador added.

Samat emphasized that Kyrgyzstan continues discussing Afghanistan with its partners in the CSTO, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, the Commonwealth of Independent States' Anti-Terrorism Center, and other agencies.

