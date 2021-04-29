UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kyrgyzstan Creates Response Center To Monitor Situation On Border With Tajikistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 10:23 PM

Kyrgyzstan Creates Response Center to Monitor Situation on Border With Tajikistan

Kyrgyzstan created a response center to monitor the situation on the country's border with Tajikistan amid the deadly shootout on Thursday, the government's press office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Kyrgyzstan created a response center to monitor the situation on the country's border with Tajikistan amid the deadly shootout on Thursday, the government's press office said.

"On the orders of Kyrgyz Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov, a response center was created to coordinate and monitor the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

During the meeting of the response center, it was noted that the government of the Kyrgyz Republic is taking all measures to resolve and study the current situation," the government said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Border All Government

Recent Stories

Athens Blames Ankara, Turkish Cypriots for Collaps ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanese Lawmaker Suggests Holding Conference on S ..

3 minutes ago

US Intentions to Avoid Escalation With Russia Shou ..

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree on Ceasefire - Bishke ..

3 minutes ago

Tajikistan Says Fully Adheres to Ceasefire On Bord ..

27 minutes ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Says Greek Cypriot Leader ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.