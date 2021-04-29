Kyrgyzstan Creates Response Center to Monitor Situation on Border With Tajikistan

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Kyrgyzstan created a response center to monitor the situation on the country's border with Tajikistan amid the deadly shootout on Thursday, the government's press office said.

"On the orders of Kyrgyz Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov, a response center was created to coordinate and monitor the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

During the meeting of the response center, it was noted that the government of the Kyrgyz Republic is taking all measures to resolve and study the current situation," the government said in a statement.