Kyrgyzstan logs 134 new COVID-19 cases

BISHKEK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan reported 134 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the tally of infections in the country to 82,857, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 reported.

The agency also said the total number of recoveries from the virus has reached 78,715 after 152 new recoveries were recorded over the past day.

Meanwhile, three new virus-related deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 1,381.

Also, 812 people are currently hospitalized across the country and 1,021 patients are receiving treatment at home.

The country has conducted 3,231 coronavirus tests over the past day, according to the headquarters.