(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Kyrgyzstan will purchase Turkey's Bayraktar drones, Kamchybek Tashiev, the Kyrgyz deputy prime minister and chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, said.

"We purchase military equipment to boost our troops. The relevant funds have been already allocated from the budget. Turkey is currently constructing Bayraktar drones for us. Only five countries have such aircraft now, Kyrgyzstan will be one of them. The drones will soon arrive in our country," Tashiev told reporters on late Thursday.

Bayraktar is a medium altitude long endurance combat drone with missiles on a sling, produced by the Baykar company primarily for the Turkish army.

The massive usage of Turkish and Israeli drones has recently contributed to the successful outcome of the Azerbaijani offensive in the Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh as the Armenian forces lacked air defense systems capable of counteracting Baku's UAVs.