Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Officially Conclude Border Delimitation Process - Kyrgyz Leader

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have completed the process of delimiting the border and exchanged instruments of ratification, ending a long-standing dispute, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Friday.

"Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have completed the process of delimiting the state border and exchanged instruments of ratification of the border treaty. Thus, we have put an end to the border issue," the president said after a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is on a state visit to the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

Japarov noted that cooperation with Uzbekistan was one of Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy priorities.

"Today we also signed a declaration on a comprehensive strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan," Japarov added.

In November 2022, the Kyrgyz and Uzbek presidents signed into law a bill ratifying an agreement between the countries over the joint border and management of water resources in the disputed Kempir Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir.