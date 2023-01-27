UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Officially Conclude Border Delimitation Process - Kyrgyz Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Officially Conclude Border Delimitation Process - Kyrgyz Leader

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have completed the process of delimiting the border and exchanged instruments of ratification, ending a long-standing dispute, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Friday.

"Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have completed the process of delimiting the state border and exchanged instruments of ratification of the border treaty. Thus, we have put an end to the border issue," the president said after a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is on a state visit to the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

Japarov noted that cooperation with Uzbekistan was one of Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy priorities.

"Today we also signed a declaration on a comprehensive strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan," Japarov added.

In November 2022, the Kyrgyz and Uzbek presidents signed into law a bill ratifying an agreement between the countries over the joint border and management of water resources in the disputed Kempir Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir.

Related Topics

Water Visit Bishkek Andijon Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan November Border Agreement

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan to sign agreement with IMF this m ..

PM says Pakistan to sign agreement with IMF this month

28 minutes ago
 US funding to improve civilian law enforcement cap ..

US funding to improve civilian law enforcement capacity: Donald Blome

1 hour ago
 Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern- ..

Bugti Stadium enclosures to be named after modern-day stars

3 hours ago
 Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14- ..

Sedition case: Fawad Chaudhary sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

3 hours ago
 Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Swede ..

Senate condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Netherlands

3 hours ago
 PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

PM to inaugurate Green Line Train today

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.