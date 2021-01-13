MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Kyrgyzstan's presidential vote was fair and transparent, and the parliamentary elections will be held in the same manner, without any pressure, Sadyr Japarov, who apparently secured over 79 percent of votes and is set to become the new president, said on Wednesday.

"I believe you have noticed that the presidential election was truly transparent and fair. We now intend to conduct fair and legitimate parliamentary elections, with no administrative pressure and bribes. We can ensure this. When one uses administrative resources or promotes bribery, then civil unrest emerges. We have seen this three times, as our people staged three revolutions over the past 30 years.

We must not allow this in the future, therefore I pledge to hold honest, transparent and clear elections," Japarov said, as aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.

The new Kyrgyz leader does not expect any protests to enfold.

"The people are tired of unrest, people have made a choice, so there should be no rallies in the near future, as the minority must respect the opinion of the majority," Japarov explained.

Kyrgyzstan will shortly adopt a new constitution, the politician pledged.

"New laws will be passed in compliance with the new constitution, and then parliamentary elections will be held. By June 1 approximately, we should complete all the political processes," Japarov added.