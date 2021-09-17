Lack of Money May Push Afghan Authorities to Turn to Drug Trafficking - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Afghanistan is in need of humanitarian assistance, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, adding that the lack of money may push current authorities in Kabul to turn to drug trafficking.

"According to the UN, today half of Afghans need humanitarian assistance to simply survive.

Every third is deprived of access to food. There is a danger that the lack of funds in the treasury of Afghanistan may push those who control the country today to make money on the sale of drugs and weapons, as it was happening recently by the way," Putin told a joint Shanghai Cooperation Organization-Collective Security Treaty Organization summit.