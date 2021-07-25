UrduPoint.com
Large Fire Raging Near Inhabited Area On Greece's Salamis Island - Fire Department

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Large Fire Raging Near Inhabited Area on Greece's Salamis Island - Fire Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) A large fire was reported on the Salamis Island in Greece near an inhabited area, the local fire services said Sunday.

"#Fire in low vegetation on in the Agion Nikolaos area in Salamina. Ground and air forces were mobilized," the Fire Department tweeted.

There are currently 40 firefighters, 12 vehicles, a helicopter and two aircraft operating in the area.

Strong winds up to six beaufort (25-31 mph) are making the work of the firefighters more challenging.

More Stories From World

