Laser Weapons To Counter Drones Being Created In Russia - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:40 AM

Laser Weapons to Counter Drones Being Created in Russia - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Laser systems designed to counter drones are being created in Russia, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said.

"Work is currently underway to create other [besides the Peresvet system] laser complexes to counter unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as optical and optical-electronic means of the enemy.

They are being integrated with the fire weapons of armored vehicles to combat attacking precision weapons," Krivoruchko said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

