Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump is continuing to undergo treatment for the coronavirus disease as, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the global COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 1.034 million and the worldwide case total is edging near 35 million.

As of 16:30 GMT on Sunday, 34,975,593 cases of COVID-19 have been registered across the world, Johns Hopkins University reports.

US President Donald Trump published a video in the early hours of Sunday morning saying that he is feeling better and plans to return to work soon. The president is still receiving treatment at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the state of Maryland.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley also said in the early hours of the morning that Trump has made "substantial progress" since his diagnosis, adding that medical professionals treating the president are "cautiously optimistic."

Later on Sunday, Conley stated that Trump is continuing to improve, adding that the president may even be discharged from hospital as early as Monday.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be disclosing the results of his regular coronavirus disease tests from now on, his campaign team announced on Sunday.

The US State Department also reported on Sunday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Asia would be cut short. Pompeo, who will visit Japan from Sunday to Tuesday, will not travel to Mongolia and South Korea as previously planned.

The United States still has the world's highest COVID-19 case total, as 7.39 million positive tests have been registered in the country to date, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

India's COVID-19 case total has surged past 6.5 million after 75,829 new positive tests were registered on Sunday. The Asian nation has the world's second-highest case total.

The World Health Organization's Regional Office for Africa has confirmed on Sunday that the continent's COVID-19 case total has topped 1.5 million. South Africa (679,716) and Morocco (131,228) have recorded the most positive tests in Africa.

Indonesia has now confirmed more than 300,000 cases of COVID-19, as 3,992 new positive tests were reported on Sunday. The country's case total now stands at 303,498.

The total number of positive tests registered in Poland since the start of the outbreak has surpassed 100,000, the country's Ministry of Health said. On Sunday, 1,934 new cases were confirmed in the European country.

As many as 38 people were arrested at a rally against the Israeli government's COVID-19 lockdown measures in the city of Tel Aviv on Saturday night, law enforcement officials confirmed in the morning.

The Israeli government has reintroduced strict social distancing measures following a surge in new cases in the country.

The overall coronavirus situation in the Russian capital has stabilized, although hospitals are seeing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 patients, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Sunday.

The Moscow mayor added that the city authorities were not yet planning to convert regular hospitals into specialized COVID-19 facilities.

On Sunday, 10,499 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia, taking the country's cumulative case total to 1,215,001.