Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) The COVID-19 global tally now stands at some 135 million cases.

Over 76 million patients have recovered, and more than 2.9 million have died.

Argentina reported 24,130 COVID-19 cases on Friday, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak for the fourth day in a row.

The United States logged another 82,698 coronavirus cases and 958 deaths on Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

India reported 145,384 new infections on Saturday, hitting a new all-time high.

EU nations diverge in their views on the purchase of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, European Council President Charles Michel told Handelsblatt.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday that the talks with Russia on the procurement of Sputnik V have come to an end and that there is a possibility for Vienna to purchase the vaccine.

India has offered to use its domestically-produced COVID-19 vaccines in the Belarusian immunization campaign, the Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said.

Pfizer and BioNTech have applied to expand emergency use authorization of their vaccine for usage in adolescents between 12 and 15 years old.

Georgia becomes the third US state to close a Johnson & Johnson vaccine site after adverse reactions, CBS reported.

Ukraine has received the first 200,000 vials of China's CoronaVac vaccine, a state-owned enterprise announced.

A coronavirus vaccine of French company Sanofi may be ready by the fall of this year, according to France's Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune.

Libya embarked on its nationwide vaccination campaign on Saturday. The country has so far received Sputnik V and AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has received an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot, the Bild tabloid reported.

Twenty people were detained at an anti-lockdown protest in Helsinki on Saturday, police said.

Four people are dead and two are in critical condition after a fire hit a hospital for COVID-19 patients in the city of Nagpur in India's Maharashtra state, media reported on Saturday. The fire reportedly erupted at an ICU air conditioning unit.

Three coronavirus patients have died after a power outage at a hospital in Khartoum, the Sudanese health ministry said on Saturday.

Iran is introducing a partial lockdown in most of its cities for the next two weeks amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Bolivia will keep its border with Brazil closed for one more week over COVID-19, the health ministry said.