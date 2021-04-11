UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latest On Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) The COVID-19 global tally now stands at some 135 million cases.

Over 76 million patients have recovered, and more than 2.9 million have died.

Argentina reported 24,130 COVID-19 cases on Friday, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak for the fourth day in a row.

The United States logged another 82,698 coronavirus cases and 958 deaths on Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

India reported 145,384 new infections on Saturday, hitting a new all-time high.

EU nations diverge in their views on the purchase of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, European Council President Charles Michel told Handelsblatt.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday that the talks with Russia on the procurement of Sputnik V have come to an end and that there is a possibility for Vienna to purchase the vaccine.

India has offered to use its domestically-produced COVID-19 vaccines in the Belarusian immunization campaign, the Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said.

Pfizer and BioNTech have applied to expand emergency use authorization of their vaccine for usage in adolescents between 12 and 15 years old.

Georgia becomes the third US state to close a Johnson & Johnson vaccine site after adverse reactions, CBS reported.

Ukraine has received the first 200,000 vials of China's CoronaVac vaccine, a state-owned enterprise announced.

A coronavirus vaccine of French company Sanofi may be ready by the fall of this year, according to France's Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune.

Libya embarked on its nationwide vaccination campaign on Saturday. The country has so far received Sputnik V and AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has received an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot, the Bild tabloid reported.

Twenty people were detained at an anti-lockdown protest in Helsinki on Saturday, police said.

Four people are dead and two are in critical condition after a fire hit a hospital for COVID-19 patients in the city of Nagpur in India's Maharashtra state, media reported on Saturday. The fire reportedly erupted at an ICU air conditioning unit.

Three coronavirus patients have died after a power outage at a hospital in Khartoum, the Sudanese health ministry said on Saturday.

Iran is introducing a partial lockdown in most of its cities for the next two weeks amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Bolivia will keep its border with Brazil closed for one more week over COVID-19, the health ministry said.

Related Topics

India Dead Fire Protest Police Russia China France Company Died Vienna Helsinki Nagpur Vladimir Putin Khartoum Enterprise Brazil United States SITE May Border Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s celebration of Jordan&#039;s centenary ..

4 minutes ago

Milestone flight EK2021 highlights UAE’s impress ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates restoration of Bait Saee ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects Soor Kalba building project

2 hours ago

Guelleh re-elected Djibouti president for fifth te ..

58 minutes ago

Zelenskyy, Erdogan Support Ukraine's NATO Membersh ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.