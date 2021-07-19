Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) With the Euro football cup finished, the next big coronavirus-proofed event in the spotlight is the Olympic Games, and the concerns over the safety of participants and people who come in contact with them are rising.

Earlier on Sunday, people gathered in the center of Tokyo on Sunday to protest the games. The rally took place next to the Akasaka Palace during a reception for President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach.

A survey by Japanese new agency Kyodo shows that almost 90% of Japanese are concerned over the potential increase in new infections during the Olympics. In addition, 67.9% of Japanese doubt the effectiveness of Tokyo's fourth state of emergency that began on Monday.

On Friday, the NHK broadcaster reported that one member of a foreign delegation at the games tested positive for the coronavirus. The organizers said Sunday that 10 more people who were somehow linked to the games ” including two foreign athletes and one foreign reporter ” tested positive. Nine of the ten are on a 14-day quarantine, as required upon entry into the country.

The Olympics, which were initially expected to take place in 2020, will now be held from July 23 to August 8. Foreign spectators will not attend.

While more and more events are returning offline, the medical research continues to ensure that even if people fall sick they do not have to suffer the worst consequences of COVID-19.

Israeli scientists have completed the first stage of trials of a new COVID-19 medication based on stem cells, the developers tell Sputnik. The trial, which was carried out at the Rambam Hospital in the city of Haifa, demonstrated that three injections of the drug in 24 hours help improve oxygen saturation and patients' overall well-being.

The first stage of the trials included several patients in serious condition ” they all had pre-exisiting chronic conditions.

Stem cells can help pacify the immune system and rebuild damaged tissue, which makes them useful for countering the impact of the cytokine storm ” a hyperinflammation caused by the intense response of the immune system ” the researchers explained.

The scientists collected stem cells from healthy people and modified them to amplify their anti-inflammatory effect. The drug takes about 10 days to prepare and can then be delivered to the patient via injections.

Despite the progress on vaccines and medicines, the world is not saying good-bye to coronavirus restrictions yet.

The Vietnamese capital of Hanoi will tighten the lockdown rules starting next week, the country's government said Sunday. People will not be allowed to leave home unless they need to get food, medicines, medical help or some other necessities. Only government workers and those who ensure essential services will go to work; all other organizations will have to suspend their work.

The government urged residents of Hanoi against leaving the city at the moment except in an emergency. All those who arrive in the city now have to fill out a form about their health condition immediately.

All gatherings should be limited to five people. Weddings are banned, while funerals can be held, but only if no more than 30 people are present.

Over the past few days, the daily increase in new infections in Vietnam has fluctuated at close to 3,000 cases.