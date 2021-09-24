Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.724 million, over 230.4 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:20 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 230,422,422, including 4,724,231 fatalities. As many as 6.01 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

The Russian Ministry of Health has received a set of documents from the Gamaleya research center for registration of the Gam-COVID-Vac-M coronavirus vaccine for teenagers, a decision on possible registration will be made when the documents are examined, Assistant Minister Alexey Kuznetsov told Sputnik.

Kazakhstan is ready to share its own QazVac COVID-19 vaccines with other countries, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, speaking at a general debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Finnish Health Ministry said that 83% of people over 12 have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and over 67% have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

From 80 to 90 percent of the Venezuelan people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by December, President Nicolas Maduro said.

The US food and Drug Administration approved an emergency use authorization for eligible individuals to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

The European Union and the United States are launching a joint partnership for vaccinating the global population and boosting health security, European Commission chief spokesman Eric Mamer announced.

COVID-19 will weaken over time and eventually become just like the other coronaviruses that cause the common cold, Sarah Gilbert, Professorship of Vaccinology behind the University of Oxford's vaccine, said.

The World Health Organization called for a seven-fold increase in deliveries of coronavirus vaccines to Africa per month to 150 million doses.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel expressed optimism that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed millions of people around the world, could end next fall, given the growing production of vaccines.

Russia recorded 21,438 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 19,706 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,354,995, the federal response center said.

Estonia became third among the European Union countries by the number of new COVID-19 cases in 14 days per 100,000 people, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 36,473 to 21,283,567 within the past 24 hours, the national ministry of health said.

India has confirmed 31,923 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having surpassed 33,563,421 million, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

The Russian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) autumn session, which starts on September 27, was banned from moving freely across Strasbourg, as the European Union does not recognize vaccination with Sputnik V, a member of the Russian delegation, upper house lawmaker Vladimir Krugly said.

The Russian delegation intends to participate in the upcoming autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) remotely, lawmakers could refuse to travel to Strasbourg because of the discriminatory proposal to restrict their movement due to the fact that they are not inoculated with Western coronavirus vaccines, a source in the parliament told Sputnik.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that no decisions on possible new coronavirus-related restrictions and lockdowns were made at the federal level and at the level of the presidential administration in light of an increase in daily infections.

The police in the Australian state of Victoria arrested 92 more people in the Melbourne city center on the fourth consequent day of rallies against the coronavirus restrictions, local media reported.

Nobel laureates will receive their awards in their home countries in December because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the December 10 ceremony in Stockholm will "hopefully" have local audience present, the Nobel Foundation said.

As many as 3,500 medical workers have left Lebanon and 600 pharmacies have shut down as the healthcare system in the middle Eastern nation is on the brink of collapsing, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The UK government is working to replace the costly COVID-19 PCR tests for fully vaccinated international travelers by lateral flow tests by the school half-term holiday in October, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Paul Scully, told Sky news.

The Turkish Health Ministry denied the claims made earlier in the day by a medical professor at the Ege University, Zafer Kurugol, that children below one year of age had been mistakenly vaccinated against COVID-19 in Turkey.