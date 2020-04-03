Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Thursday saw the world and several worst-hit nations pass grim milestones in terms of coronavirus infections and deaths from its complications.

* The number of virus-related deaths globally has topped 50,000. The infection tally is past 998,000 and will hit a million in the coming hours, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States is ahead with over 234,000 known cases.

* Spain's death toll has topped 10,000, after a record 950 people died over a single day. The country, the world's second worst affected after Italy in terms of fatalities, now has 110,238 confirmed cases and 10,003 deaths.

* Iran's coronavirus cases have topped 50,000 after 2,875 people tested positive in the past 24 hours. The country's death toll has reached 3,160.

* The United Kingdom has registered the biggest increase in coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the outbreak, with 569 dying overnight. Its death toll now stands at 2,961. The number of infections is 33,719.

* The United Nations does not have plans to scrap the 75th General Assembly in New York in September, its spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, has said. The host city is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the US, with 51,809 confirmed cases.

* A migrant camp on the Greek island of Euboea, not far from Athens, has been put in quarantine after a woman brought over to the capital to give birth tested positive for the virus. Ritsona hosts thousands of migrants, at least 23 of whom were found to be infected.

* North Korea has relaxed quarantine for foreigners stranded in the reclusive country by the pandemic. The expats, who are mostly diplomats posted to the capital of Pyongyang, have been allowed to shop and visit other public spaces for the first time since January 28.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the nationwide paid holiday, which was to last a week starting March 30, until the end of April. Separately, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin prolonged the quarantine in the capital until May 1.

* A court in Moscow has pushed the date of the hearing in the espionage case of ex-US marine Paul Whelan back to April 13. It is likely to be delayed again, unless Moscow authorities cancel the stay at home order that expires next month.

* Google has pledged $6.5 million in funding to fight viral fake news about the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will go to fact-checkers and nonprofits combating "misinformation" in Italy, Spain, Germany, France, the UK and Brazil.