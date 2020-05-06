Latest on Coronavirus

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 3.63 million, including over 254,000 fatalities, according to the latest statistics compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University

The United States remains the country with the highest single toll of confirmed cases close to 1.2 million as of Tuesday, including 70,110 fatalities. The gap between the US and the next country on the list is more than five-fold for the number of confirmed cases and more than twofold for the death toll.

Algeria's health authorities have reported 190 new confirmed coronavirus infection cases, which took the country's total to 4,838. This includes 470 fatalities � an increase of five since 24 hours ago � and 2,061 recoveries.

Armenia saw the number of new cases rise by 112, with a further patient dying from COVID-19, the Health Ministry's disease control center said. This take the cumulative tally to 2,619 cases, including 40 fatalities and 1,111 recoveries.

The case count in Azerbaijan has grown by 76 in the preceding 24 hours to a total of 2,060, including 26 fatalities and 1,508 recoveries � their number has remained unchanged since Monday, the government's COVID-19 response center said.

Belarus has reported 861 new cases, which took the total to 18,350 cases, the country's ministry of health said. This includes 107 fatalities, an increase by four since 24 hours ago, and 3,771 recoveries.

China has registered one new case and no new fatalities over the past day, while 87 patients have recovered, the state health committee said in a statement.

Egypt has confirmed 388 new infection cases and 16 coronavirus-related deaths, the Egyptian Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed said. This took the country's cumulative toll to 7,201 cases, including 452 fatalities and 1,730 recoveries.

Estonia's confirmed coronavirus cases have increased by eight to a total of 1,711, the ministry of health said, adding that the death toll has remained unchanged � 55 people � and 261 more people have been discharged from hospitals.

Latvia has reported no new cases, but said one patients has died over the past day. The Latvian case count is thus 896 cases, including 17 fatalities.

Finland has reported 85 new coronavirus infection cases over the past 24 hours, which took the total to 5,412 cases, including six fatalities.

France's cumulative death toll has grown by 330 to a total of 25,531 fatalities, of them 16,060 people have died in hospitals and 9,471 others in residential care establishments, the French Public Health Agency (DGS) said. According to the update, 94,191 Frenchmen in total have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, and 24,775 currently remain in hospitals.

Georgia's confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 600 after 11 more people tested positive in the past day, according to government. There are now 604 confirmed cases in Georgia, including nine fatalities and 240 recoveries.

Germany has confirmed 685 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 163,860, the Robert Koch Institute said. The death toll rose by 139 over the given period and reached 6,831, while over 135,000 people have fully recovered.

Greece's case count has increased by 10 to a total of 2,642 cases, while the numbers of coronavirus-related fatalities and recoveries have remained unchanged, Health Ministry spokesman Sotirios Tsiodras said.

Japan has registered 115 new coronavirus cases and the overall COVID-19 tally has climbed to 16,030 cases, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, citing official figures provided by local authorities. The figure includes 579 fatalities and 5,238 recoveries.

Italy continues reporting a declining cumulative number of cases � as of Tuesday, it has decreased by 1,513 to a total of 98,467 cases, according to figures compiled by the civil protection agency. The number of coronavirus-related fatalities has grown by 236 to a total of 29,315, while the number of recoveries has grown by 2,352 to a total of 85,231.

Moldova has registered 115 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which brought the country's cumulative toll to 4,363 cases, including 136 fatalities and 1,544 recoveries, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said.

Mexico's cumulative tally has increased by 1,434 to 24,905, including 2,271 fatalities � an increase of 117 over the past day, Jose Luis Alomia, chief epidemiologist at the Mexican Health Ministry said.

In the Netherlands, the tally has increased by 317 over the past 24 hours to a total of 41,087 cases, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said.

Slovakia's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by eight to 1,421 over the past day, the Health Ministry said, adding that 98 recoveries and zero deaths were recorded in the given period.

Spain has recorded 185 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 25,613, which marked the third consecutive day when the country registered less than 200 deaths caused by COVIVD-19, the ministry of health said. The case tally has risen by 867 to 219,329. A further 2,143 patients have recovered, with the total number of recoveries topping 123,000.

Switzerland has reported 28 new cases, the lowest daily rise since the early days of the outbreak, according to the government. The total number of confirmed cases is now 30,009, including 1,483 fatalities, an increase by six since Monday.

Tajikistan's health authorities has confirmed 63 new cases, taking the total to 293 cases, including five fatalities.

Turkey has confirmed 1,832 new cases in the 24-hour period to Tuesday and the cumulative toll is now at 129,491, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter. The death toll has grown by 59 to a total of 3,530, while 5,119 Turkish patients have recovered, taking the country's total to 73,285 recoveries.

Ukraine has recorded a further 366 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths over the past 24 hours, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said.

This takes the cumulative tally to 12,697 cases, including 316 deaths.

In Uzbekistan, the number of confirmed cases has increased by 15 over the past 24 hours to a total of 2,204, the country's Ministry of Health said. The death toll and the number of people who have recovered has remained unchanged in the Central Asian nation.

Yemen's Houthi government has reported the first confirmed coronavirus case, which happens also to be the first lethal case, in the capital city of Sanaa in a Somalian expat with underlying health conditions.

Africa's collective coronavirus tally has reached 46,547, with 1,835 people having died from it, the World Health Organization's regional office said.

LOCKDOWN DYNAMICS, EASED OFF RESTRICTIONS

The press service of the Estonian Economic Ministry said that malls would reopen on May 11, albeit with certain restrictions, including the 2+2 rule which means that no more than two people with at least a 2-meter distance (6.5 feet) between them are allowed to be present in a single public space. All stores and restaurants will be allowed to open, while recreational venues, such as movie theaters, game rooms and casinos, will remain closed.

Teachers in Greece are fearful to return to schools on Wednesday to prepare for reopening, which is scheduled for May 11, claiming that the government has not done enough to ensure protection of their health while the pandemic is still ongoing, the OLME union of secondary school teachers said in a statement, calling for a three-hour nationwide strike.

In the Netherlands, where social distancing remains a legal requirement, police have detained dozens of protesters opposing COVID-19 lockdown measures in the Hague, Dutch media reported, citing law enforcement.

Iran passed the peak of the coronavirus about one and a half months ago and the situation is gradually stabilizing but the end of the pandemic is still not close at hand, President Hassan Rouhani said.

The Iranian Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili has revealed the number of prisoners temporarily released from detention facilities in Iran over the coronavirus concerns � 114,193 inmates, including more than 1,000 foreign nations, he said, as quoted by the Judiciary's news agency Mizan Online.

Oman has extended the ban on entry to and exit from the capital province of Muscat until May 29, the Oman News Agency reported.

Jordan will uphold the curfew, including during the weekend, out of precaution notwithstanding the absence of new coronavirus cases for the eighth consecutive day, Amjad Adaileh, the minister of state for media affairs, said.

French Culture Minister Franck Riester said that the government would get rid of its list of allegedly reliable media providing coverage of COVID-19, published on its website, after being pressured by the journalist community to refrain from infringing on freedom of information.

Social distancing will remain part of everyday life in Germany for several more months, President of the Robert Koch Institute Lothar Wieler said. At the same time, the southern German state of Bavaria, which was one of the hardest hit regions, will allow tourist travel starting from May 30 as part of a plan to gradually ease restrictive measures introduced over the pandemic, Governor Markus Soeder said.

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said that the country's major industrial enterprises would resume work on May 11.

Hong Kong authorities are expected to lift a significant part of the COVID-19-related restrictions by the end of this week due to an improving epidemiological situation, the RTHK broadcaster reported.

New Delhi, the capital territory of India, has imposed a special 70-percent coronavirus tax on liquor to support the economy and help it overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government's finance department said in a statement.

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION, BUSINESSES

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have discussed the coronavirus response in their respective countries in a phone call. Lukashenko has extended wishes of speedy recovery from COVID-19 to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the Kremlin's press service said.

Russia will ship two mobile labs for the coronavirus diagnostics and tens of thousands of lab supplies to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the next two days, the Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.

Ukraine has received a supply of medical products from India, including 30,000 pills of hydroxychloroquine for use against the coronavirus infection and vaccines against typhus, meningitis, cholera and malaria intended for the Ukrainian peacekeeping contingent in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has called upon governments to refrain from using the coronavirus pandemic as a pretext to violate democratic rights, the rule of law and their international commitments.

Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin thanked Russia for helping the country in combating the coronavirus pandemic and said that Russian expert fought the outbreak in the most virus-affected areas of Serbia.

The Indian government said it had given a 30-day extension to visas of foreign nationals stranded in the country due to coronavirus restrictions on air traffic.

Virgin Atlantic Airways said a cut of 3,150 jobs , or one-third of the total workforce, is in the pipeline due to the crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the carrier intends to move its flying program from London's Gatwick to Heathrow airport and reduce the fleet from 43 aircraft to 36 by 2022, a move which is expected to cut CO2 emissions by an estimated 10 percent.

Google has sent $750 million in aid to Lebanon to be poured into information campaigns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lebanese government said in a statement.