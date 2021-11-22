Latvia Hosting 2-Week NATO Baltic Winter Shield 2021 Military Exercises - Military

UrduPoint.com

Latvia Hosting 2-Week NATO Baltic Winter Shield 2021 Military Exercises

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The annual international military exercises Winter Shield 2021 kicked off in Latvia on Monday and will run until December 4, the Baltic republic's armed forces said on Monday.

"From 21 November to 4 December, Latvia will host international military exercise 'Winter Shield' to test and upgrade the combat capabilities of Latvian and allied Armed forces units along with their integration and interoperability within Baltic region's collective defence system" the statement issued by the armed forces reads.

The exercises will involve military personnel from Land Force Mechanised Infantry Brigade, National Guard, Special Operations Command, NATO Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group deployed to Latvia, Baltic Battalion and US Special Operations Command Europe.

During the exercise, live-fire from howitzers, mortars, grenade launchers, machine guns and small arms will take place daily from 07:00 to 21:00 GMT, as well as overflights of military aircraft.

NATO has been deploying multinational battalions on a rotational basis in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland at their request since 2016.

