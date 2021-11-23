Latvia Introduces Obligatory COVID Tests Twice a Week for Workforce

Every working citizen of Latvia in contact with other people will have to take a COVID-19 express-test twice a week, Latvian Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday on its website

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Every working citizen of Latvia in contact with other people will have to take a COVID-19 express-test twice a week, Latvian Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday on its website.

"Starting December 6, when performing work duties in person where contact with other employees, recipients of services or visitors is possible, regular (twice a week) COVID-19 testing using an antigen tests will be required," the announcement read.

The requirement applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated workers.

While there is a downward trend in reported cases of COVID-19, the risk of subsequent growth of infections is very high, the Latvian Health Ministry indicated in the annotation to the government order. It is related to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Europe and expected rise in people's mobility before and on Christmas Eve and New Year.