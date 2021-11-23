UrduPoint.com

Latvia Introduces Obligatory COVID Tests Twice A Week For Workforce

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 11:06 PM

Latvia Introduces Obligatory COVID Tests Twice a Week for Workforce

Every working citizen of Latvia in contact with other people will have to take a COVID-19 express-test twice a week, Latvian Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday on its website

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Every working citizen of Latvia in contact with other people will have to take a COVID-19 express-test twice a week, Latvian Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday on its website.

"Starting December 6, when performing work duties in person where contact with other employees, recipients of services or visitors is possible, regular (twice a week) COVID-19 testing using an antigen tests will be required," the announcement read.

The requirement applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated workers.

While there is a downward trend in reported cases of COVID-19, the risk of subsequent growth of infections is very high, the Latvian Health Ministry indicated in the annotation to the government order. It is related to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Europe and expected rise in people's mobility before and on Christmas Eve and New Year.

Related Topics

Europe Christmas Latvia December Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UN Assistant Secretary-General Says Border Walls N ..

UN Assistant Secretary-General Says Border Walls Not Solving Migration Crisis

19 minutes ago
 Update: UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews ..

Update: UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews Business Council Agreement

26 minutes ago
 Kubis to Brief UN Security Council Wednesday, His ..

Kubis to Brief UN Security Council Wednesday, His Resignation Not Immediate - Sp ..

19 minutes ago
 Bavarian Governor Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Sho ..

Bavarian Governor Calls for Mandatory COVID-19 Shots

19 minutes ago
 Supreme Court can't interfere in high court's rese ..

Supreme Court can't interfere in high court's reserved judgment in plots allotme ..

19 minutes ago
 Cross-border partnerships crucial to mitigating cl ..

Cross-border partnerships crucial to mitigating climate crisis, decarbonising en ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.