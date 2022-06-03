Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summit in Riga - Foreign Affairs Official

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Canada and Ukraine are invited to attend the next Three Seas Summit to be held in Riga later this month, Latvian Parliamentarian Secretary for Foreign Affairs Zanda Kalniņa-Lukasevica said at a press conference alongside Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Baltic counterparts in Quebec City on Thursday.

"Latvia will host the next Threes Seas initiative Summit and business forum in Riga on the 20 and 21st of June, and we have also invited Canada to support the initiative by participating," Kalniņa-Lukasevica said.

"We also invited Ukraine to be present in this summit."

The announcement comes as Baltic diplomats are in Canada holding talks with Joly on energy, defense, and food security related issues.

During the presser, Joly stressed Canada's continued support for an overhauled defense on NATO's Eastern flank amidst increasing tensions with Russia.

The Three Seas Summit initiative is a political and commercial platform whose goal is to improve connectivity between twelve EU Member States allocated between the Baltic, Adriatic, and Black seas.