Latvian Ambassador Should Leave Russia Within 2 Weeks - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Latvian Ambassador Maris Riekstins should leave Russia within two weeks over the decision of the Latvian authorities to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Moscow.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said Latvia lowers the level of diplomatic relations with Russia from February 24 and that Russian Ambassador Mikhail Vanin should leave the republic before February 24. On Friday, Latvian Charge d'affaires Dace Rutka was summoned to the Russia foreign ministry.

"It was stated to the Latvian Charge d'affaires that since a fundamental decision has been made, we do not consider it necessary to wait until the date indicated by Riga for the ambassadors to complete their missions. Latvian Ambassador Riekstins has been ordered to leave Russia within two weeks," the statement said.

Russia does not consider that "solidarity" with other Baltic countries justifies this step, the ministry said, adding that all responsibility for the current situation lies with the leadership of Latvia.