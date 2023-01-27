UrduPoint.com

Latvian Ambassador Should Leave Russia Within 2 Weeks - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Latvian Ambassador Should Leave Russia Within 2 Weeks - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Latvian Ambassador Maris Riekstins should leave Russia within two weeks over the decision of the Latvian authorities to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Latvian Ambassador Maris Riekstins should leave Russia within two weeks over the decision of the Latvian authorities to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Moscow.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said Latvia lowers the level of diplomatic relations with Russia from February 24 and that Russian Ambassador Mikhail Vanin should leave the republic before February 24. On Friday, Latvian Charge d'affaires Dace Rutka was summoned to the Russia foreign ministry.

"It was stated to the Latvian Charge d'affaires that since a fundamental decision has been made, we do not consider it necessary to wait until the date indicated by Riga for the ambassadors to complete their missions. Latvian Ambassador Riekstins has been ordered to leave Russia within two weeks," the statement said.

Russia does not consider that "solidarity" with other Baltic countries justifies this step, the ministry said, adding that all responsibility for the current situation lies with the leadership of Latvia.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Riga Latvia February All From

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says It Will Be 'Too Late' If US Abrams ..

Zelenskyy Says It Will Be 'Too Late' If US Abrams Tanks Arrive in Ukraine Only i ..

22 minutes ago
 US Senator Cruz Renews Bid to Adopt Cryptocurrency ..

US Senator Cruz Renews Bid to Adopt Cryptocurrency for Payments in Congress - St ..

22 minutes ago
 Finnish Journalists Found Guilty of Divulging Clas ..

Finnish Journalists Found Guilty of Divulging Classified Information - Reports

22 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Would Prefer Meeting With Patriarch K ..

Pope Francis Would Prefer Meeting With Patriarch Kirill in Russia - Union of Old ..

25 minutes ago
 US Sees No Signs of Conflict in Ukraine Stopping - ..

US Sees No Signs of Conflict in Ukraine Stopping - White House

25 minutes ago
 US Treasury Secretary Says Urged Compliance With R ..

US Treasury Secretary Says Urged Compliance With Russian Sanctions During Africa ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.