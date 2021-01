LauncherOne Rocket Successfully Brings Cubesats Into Orbit - Virgin Orbit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne carrier rocket has successfully reached orbit as part of Launch Demo 2 mission, deploying several cubesats that are part of NASA's Educational Launch of Nanosatellites (ELaNa) program.

"Payloads successfully deployed into our target orbit! We are so, so proud to say that LauncherOne has now completed its first mission to space, carrying 9 CubeSat missions into Low Earth Orbit for our friends @NASA," Virgin Orbit said on Twitter on Sunday.

LauncherOne took off from California's Mojave Air and Space Port (Civilian Aerospace Test Center) at 10:40 a. m. local time on Sunday (18:40 GMT).

US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Administrator Jim Bridenstine congratulated Virgin Orbit on the successful mission via Twitter.