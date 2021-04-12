UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Believes Diplomacy Will Return Expelled Syria To Arab League Soon

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:06 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the issue of Syria's return to the Arab League could be solved via regional diplomatic channels in the near future.

"I think what's important is that both sides the Arab League and Syria realize the fundamental advantages of restoring Syria's membership in this pan-Arab organization. If realized, and I have heard from all my counterparts that this is the case, the rest is a matter of diplomacy ... So I think we can expect the issue to be resolved, hopefully, quite soon," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

Shoukry, in turn, also stressed the importance of Syria's return to the "Arab embrace," so that it could again become an active player in the region.

The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria. Years later, some of them have begun taking steps to reengage Damascus and reopen their diplomatic missions.

