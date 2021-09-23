UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Borrell Discuss Afghanistan, Ukraine, Mali, Iran Nuclear Deal - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 11:10 PM

Lavrov, Borrell Discuss Afghanistan, Ukraine, Mali, Iran Nuclear Deal - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell met on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Ukraine, Mali, as well as the Iran nuclear deal and the middle East settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the conversation, a wide range of topical regional issues were discussed, including the situation in Afghanistan, Ukraine and Mali, as well as around the JCPOA and the Middle East settlement," the statement says.

During the talks, the state of relations between Russia and the EU was touched upon, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Assembly Afghanistan United Nations Ukraine Iran Russia Nuclear Mali New York Middle East

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

43 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.