Lavrov, Borrell Discuss Afghanistan, Ukraine, Mali, Iran Nuclear Deal - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell met on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Ukraine, Mali, as well as the Iran nuclear deal and the middle East settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the conversation, a wide range of topical regional issues were discussed, including the situation in Afghanistan, Ukraine and Mali, as well as around the JCPOA and the Middle East settlement," the statement says.

During the talks, the state of relations between Russia and the EU was touched upon, the ministry added.