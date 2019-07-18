UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Defends Fast-Tracking Russian Passports For Eastern Ukrainians

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:29 PM

Lavrov Defends Fast-Tracking Russian Passports for Eastern Ukrainians

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday defended President Vladimir Putin's decision to expand the list of Ukrainians eligible for fast-tracked Russian nationality, saying this was within international laws

BONN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday defended President Vladimir Putin's decision to expand the list of Ukrainians eligible for fast-tracked Russian nationality, saying this was within international laws.

Putin updated an earlier decree on Wednesday that made it easier for Ukrainians in self-proclaimed republics in Donbas to get a Russian passport to include residents of government-controlled areas of the region as well.

"The European Convention on Nationality says clearly that each state determines under its own law who are its nationals. This alone should suffice," Lavrov said at a press conference in Bonn.

He lashed out at Putin's critics for their "lopsided and biased" take on Russian nationality rules, and accusing them of ignoring the needs of millions living under what he said was an economic blockade.

"People have no access to medical aid ... , to any other basic services that a normal state offers its citizens," Lavrov argued.

Five years of war between government forces and pro-independence fighters in eastern Ukraine has killed 13,000 people despite several agreed ceasefires. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said ending the conflict was one of his top priorities.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Bonn Vladimir Putin Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Food Security heads UAE dele ..

45 minutes ago

Shehbaz fails to clarify allegations of 'The Mail' ..

1 minute ago

US Navy Conducting Search Operations for Missing S ..

1 minute ago

Lack of Funds Threatens to Shutter 60 Food Centers ..

1 minute ago

US Not Adequately Addressing Cyber Threats Despite ..

5 minutes ago

Woods endures terrible start to British Open

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.