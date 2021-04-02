Lavrov Discusses Regional Security With Turkmen Counterpart

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkmen counterpart, Rashid Meredov have held a meeting in Moscow during which the top diplomats discussed regional security and cooperation in overcoming common challenges and threats, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"On April 1, Moscow hosted the meeting between Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov who made an official visit to Russia," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the parties "discussed in detail the relevant issues of regional security and joint response to common challenges and threats".

The statement said that the sides also highly assessed the development of political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and educational cooperation between the two countries. The parties reaffirmed their interest in growing foreign policy cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan in the spirit of strategic partnership and meeting mutual interests.