Lavrov Informs Makei, CIS Ambassadors About Results of Putin-Biden Summit - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday informed his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, and ambassadors of the countries-members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to Russia about the results of the summit between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov held a meeting with Makei and CIS ambassadors in Moscow on Thursday.

"Sergey Lavrov informed Vladimir Makei, who arrived in Russia on a working visit, and also the ambassadors of the Commonwealth countries about the main results of the Russian-US summit talks held in Geneva the day before," the ministry said in a statement.