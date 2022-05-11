UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Praises Algeria's 'Balanced' Position On Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Lavrov Praises Algeria's 'Balanced' Position on Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Algeria adheres to a balanced and objective position on the Ukrainian conflict both in its foreign policy and within international organizations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, adding that Moscow welcomes such an approach.

"We have informed our Algerian friends in detail about the development of the Russian special military operation with the Donbas militias in Ukraine. We appreciate the balanced, objective position that Algeria takes on Ukrainian issues within international organizations and in general in its foreign policy," Lavrov said at a press conference after a meeting with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra.

On March 20, Algeria and China urged the Western countries to abide by the UN principles and avoid "the misuse of unilateral sanctions that are not based on international law."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia China Luhansk Donetsk Algeria February March

Recent Stories

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse

46 minutes ago
 Nuland Heading to Morocco for Meeting of Global Co ..

Nuland Heading to Morocco for Meeting of Global Coalition to Defeat IS - State D ..

46 minutes ago
 Three contractors held for over charging parking f ..

Three contractors held for over charging parking fee

46 minutes ago
 Pentagon Claims Russia Behind Its Schedule in Ukra ..

Pentagon Claims Russia Behind Its Schedule in Ukraine by Over 2 Weeks

48 minutes ago
 US Littoral Combat Ships Experiencing Structural D ..

US Littoral Combat Ships Experiencing Structural Defects Causing Hull Cracks - R ..

48 minutes ago
 Macron, Xi Discuss Ukraine, Global Food Crisis - E ..

Macron, Xi Discuss Ukraine, Global Food Crisis - Elysee Palace

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.