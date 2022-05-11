MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Algeria adheres to a balanced and objective position on the Ukrainian conflict both in its foreign policy and within international organizations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, adding that Moscow welcomes such an approach.

"We have informed our Algerian friends in detail about the development of the Russian special military operation with the Donbas militias in Ukraine. We appreciate the balanced, objective position that Algeria takes on Ukrainian issues within international organizations and in general in its foreign policy," Lavrov said at a press conference after a meeting with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra.

On March 20, Algeria and China urged the Western countries to abide by the UN principles and avoid "the misuse of unilateral sanctions that are not based on international law."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.