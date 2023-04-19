Lavrov Reminds His Bolivian Counterpart of Invitation for President to Visit Russia

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, at the meeting with his Bolivian counterpart, Rogelio Mayta, recalled that Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora has the invitation to visit Russia.

The foreign ministers met in the Venezuelan capital Caracas at the Russian embassy.

"Through you, I would like to pass on my best wishes to President Arce from (Russian) President Vladimir Putin. Your president has the invitation to visit Russia when he finds such an opportunity. I understand that now you are very busy with internal affairs, but when you will have a desire, we will be happy to receive the president," Lavrov told his counterpart.

Lavrov then invited Mayta to discuss bilateral relations and outline plans for the future.